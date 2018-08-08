FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

o Ask for payment in Google Play gift cards

o No legitimate company asks for payment in gift cards

* Computer Repair Scam

o Error message on computer asking to contact a help number for repair

o Repair will cost a high amount of money

o You pay and computer works

o They contact you back stating that your computer is under warranty and

* They will refund you to your account

* They then access your account with the information you provided and drain it.

* IRS Scam

o Originates as a phone call claiming to be from IRS and stating they are opening a case on you

o Flag- IRS will not call you to advise they are “opening” a case

o They will ask for personal info. (do not give any personal information to anyone over phone.

* IRS would not need your personal info- Flag

o They will threaten you will have a Federal arrest warrant issued

* They will give you chance to remedy that situation with payment

* FLAG

o Use common sense and do not be afraid to ask them questions.

* Blackmail Scam Through “Dating” website

o Meet girl

o Text back and forth

o Inappropriate texts from other party

o Girl says she is under age

o “Dad” calls- demanding payment or he will file Police report

2. Wanted Persons