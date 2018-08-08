Furry Friends with Lucky, the cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Lucky, the cat!

Lucky joins us today from Centerville Pet Rescue.

He is 3-years-old and was found as a stray and had a multitude of health problems. However, after some good care in a foster home, Lucky looks like a completely different cat.

Unfortunately, Lucky deals with partial blindness, but still gets around without much trouble.

He is very affectionate, and loves to run around and play with kittens, cat wands, and snuggle with people.

Lucky is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Check him out in the clip above.