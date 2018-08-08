× Governor Wolf announces funding for new development on Harrisburg’s Second Street

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the redevelopment of two contiguous properties on South Second Street in Harrisburg, Dauphin County into a single corporate office tower, which is expected to provide a significant number of jobs to the city upon occupation.

“I am proud to support the construction of this new office and retail tower in downtown Harrisburg,” said Governor Wolf. “This investment supports the efforts of the region to create more jobs, bolster shopping and retail opportunities, and will strengthen the city’s tax base and local economy.”

Second Street Associates, LLC was approved for a $1 million grant for the rehabilitation of an existing six-story office building at 17 S. Second St. and the construction of a new six-story tower on the vacant lot at 21 S. Second St. Both buildings will be connected to form a single corporate office tower that will serve as a showcase location for business headquarters adjacent to Market Square in downtown Harrisburg and with easy access to the Harrisburg Hospital campus of UPMC Pinnacle and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. The street level of the building will be occupied by retail tenants to add to the livability and vibrancy of downtown Harrisburg. The project is expected to provide a significant number of jobs to Harrisburg while also expanding the city’s tax base.

Supported through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) program, funding will support critical expansion projects, some of which will provide opportunities for additional economic development.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office