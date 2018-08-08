× Harrisburg man facing charges after allegedly striking, injuring two Holy Spirit Hospital employees

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly becoming combative and causing injury to two hospital employees.

Tyrone Woods Jr., 29, is facing aggravated and simple assault charges for the incident.

On July 2 around 2:00 p.m., police were dispatched to Holy Spirit Hospital for a reported combative patient.

The investigation revealed that Woods Jr. had become combative and struck two hospital employees, causing injuries to both.

He was arrested and will now face charges.