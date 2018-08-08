× Harrisburg man sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison for 2015 robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to serve up to 15 years in state prison for his role in a 2015 robbery.

Eric Collier, 33, was sentenced on August 6 in Dauphin County Court.

On May 6, 2015, a confidential informant arranged a $2800 heroin dealer with suspected heroin dealer, Tyrone Hill.

The informant had previously purchased heroin from Hill under the supervision of agents from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

Since Hill could not obtain the heroin for the informant, the meeting went forward and Hill along with two colleagues, Collier and Michael Hill, robbed the informant at gunpoint near the intersection of Girard and Brookwood Streets in Harrisburg.

The informant was not harmed during the encounter, but the men were able to steal the $2,800.

However, the aftermath of the encounter was caught on tape by an Attorney General airplane that caught them fleeing from the scene.

The video, which could detect thermal energy, was played for the jury and showed four men fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

That vehicle then circled Harrisburg with three of the men fleeing on foot.

The driver of the vehicle was caught by agents who were in pursuit, and that man cooperated with authorities and testified against Collier at trial.

In April 2018, Collier was taken to trial and found guilty on counts of robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Now, he will serve jail time.