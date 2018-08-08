× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 8, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: A conversation about the costs of a Police K9 Program in Adams County has taken a heated turn among local leaders.

Expect more from FOX43’s Grace Griffaton who will have updates from a meeting that’s being held in McSherrystown tonight to discuss the issue.

Also at 10, an ordinance in Columbia would require businesses to purchase lock boxes with keys and blueprints of the building for first responders to act more quickly. But business owners are speaking out in opposition to the ordinance.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul has reaction from those owners.