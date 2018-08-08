× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 8, 2018)

Former Catholic priest John Allen and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg are being sued by an unnamed 29 year old on counts of gross negligence and assault and battery. The suit alleges that Allen sexually abused the plaintiff from 1999 to 2002. Allen was defrocked in 2006 after charges were levied by another victim of abuse. The suit also claims that Allen sexually abused children in the 1980s and that the Diocese did little to stop or punish him. We’ll have the full story on this shocking lawsuit coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.

Police in Elizabethown are looking for witnesses to an event that put a 16 year old boy in the hospital. A 24 year old man approached the teen on Monday evening at Elizabethtown Borough Park about playing music too loudly. This led to an altercation that gave the boy a serious head injury. You can expect more information about this investigation coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.