Lancaster man charged following alleged domestic dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man has been charged following an alleged domestic dispute that occurred Sunday.

During the altercation, 41-year-old Mark Ressler allegedly squirted heated milk all over an adult victim then picked up a toddler and threw the child onto the couch.

Ressler is also accused of punching the adult victim in the face, causing a cut and swelling to the lower lip, and threatening that person who called 911 before pushing a teenager who attempted to intervene when Ressler attempted to grab the phone from the adult caller, police say.

Ressler is charged with endangering welfare of children, terroristic threats and three counts of harassment.