Lancaster man charged with strangulation following alleged domestic dispute

Lancaster County — A Lancaster man is accused of strangling an individual during a domestic dispute that occurred earlier this week.

Jose Rivera, 36, faces one count of strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief and false identification to law enforcement.

During the altercation Monday, Rivera allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, against a wall and placed his hands around their throat, squeezing for approximately one minute, according to police. He is also accused of pushing the victim onto a bed and holding the individual down.

Police say the victim exhibited red marks and bruising on their neck and arms.

The victim reported to police that Rivera punched their television and broke it.

Police note that Rivera allegedly admitted to damaging the television but denied having physical contact with the victim.