Controversy over Police K9 Program in Adams County – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Lancaster man possessed 12 baggies of heroin, police say

Posted 10:26 PM, August 8, 2018, by

Joel Tamenne

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man faces charges after he was stopped by police who allegedly observed him stumbling and exhibiting signs of being under the influence of an opiate.

Police approached 26-year-old Joel Tamenne in a parking lot of a business on July 31 and allegedly saw a hypodermic needle containing an off-white substance sticking out of his pocket.

Tamenne was taken into custody and during a search, he was allegedly in possession of 12 blue glassine baggies containing heroin, police say.

He is charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.