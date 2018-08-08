× New Cumberland man charged with insurance fraud

NEW CUMBERLAND — A 33-year-old New Cumberland man has been charged with insurance fraud after failing to disclose previous damage to his vehicle when he obtained an auto insurance policy, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Timothy R. Carlson was also charged with theft by deception and making false reports to law enforcement authorities in the case, which dates back to February.

According to authorities, Carlson applied for and obtained a Progressive Insurance Auto Policy on February 28. During the application process, Carlson failed to acknowledge previous damage to his 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, the DA’s office says. On March 8, Carlson reported that his insured vehicle had been vandalized and damaged, including dents and scratches. He then filed a fraudulent claim with Progressive on March 9 for damages from the alleged vandalism.

An investigation revealed those claims to be false, authorities say.