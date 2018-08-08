× New Mexico compound suspects were training for school shootings, court documents say

All five of the defendants in the New Mexico child abuse case were under investigation based upon “the training of children with weapons in furtherance of a conspiracy to commit school shootings,” according to criminal complaints filed in district court on Wednesday.

If the defendants were to “be released from custody, there is a substantial likelihood defendants may commit new crimes due to their planning and preparation for future school shootings,” according to the new filing.

The criminal complaints come in the wake of the discovery that 11 starving children had been living in a filthy compound in Amalia, New Mexico, that lacked electricity or plumbing.

Authorities raided the compound on Friday as part of their search for Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, a child with severe medical problems who was allegedly abducted from Georgia by his father, Siraj Wahhaj, about nine months ago.

A boy’s remains were found at the compound on Monday, police said, although it is not yet clear if the remains are those of 4-year-old Abdul-Ghani.

Five adults — including Siraj Wahhaj, another man and three women who are thought to be the children’s mothers — each face 11 charges of child abuse related to the neglect and abuse of the children.

None of the defendants has been formally charged. All five defendants are to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Taos, New Mexico.

Defendant Lucas Morten is represented by two public defenders. CNN is reaching out for comment. The other four defendants are awaiting representation.