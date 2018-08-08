× Police investigate attempted assault in Lower Allen Twp.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are investigating an early morning attempted assault that took place in the 2900 block of Lisburn Road Wednesday.

According to police, a female was grabbed from behind by an unknown person during her morning walk.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You can also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email: contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.