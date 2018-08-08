Police looking for 62-year-old man who failed to show up for work Wednesday

A 62-year-old man who failed to show up to work Wednesday morning has been reported missing, according to Millcreek Township Police.

Police say Paul Newiadomy left for work around 5:20 a.m. He was seen in Womelsdorf, Berks County and then in Myerstown, Lebanon County but did not arrive at his scheduled work time of 6 a.m.

Newiadomy is driving a silver 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with license plate HKX-1112, police add.

Anyone with information on Newiadomy’s whereabouts should contact Millcreek Township Police at 717-272-2054.

Editor’s note: Millcreek Township Police issued a correction regarding the age of Paul Newiadomy. He is 62 years old, not 65.