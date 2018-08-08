× Police seek help in identifying suspected purse snatcher at Lancaster Giant

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected purse snatcher.

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect allegedly stole three purses that were left unattended in shopping carts by elderly females at Giant Food Store on Lititz Pike, police say. She attempted to steal a fourth purse but caught the attention of the victim, police allege.

According to police, the first victim’s purse was found discarded in the parking lot, however, $500 in cash was missing. Police say the other victims’ purses, plus the contents inside, weren’t recovered, totaling a combined loss between the two of $450.

Police add that the third victim had her Life-Alert pendant inside the purse.

Anyone with information about the alleged purse snatcher is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip via Crime Watch.