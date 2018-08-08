Police: Suspect stuffed bags of frozen shrimp in backpack, attempted to leave store

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who allegedly attempted to steal four bags of frozen shrimp from Weis Markets.

Police say the suspect entered the store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike on July 28 around 4:31 p.m. and allegedly stuffed the items into a Spiderman backpack.

The individual attempted to leave Weis Markets with the items but discarded the shrimp when he was confronted by store personnel, according to police. He then fled the area.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip via Crime Watch.