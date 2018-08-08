× Rabbittransit expands bus service to include stops at Fairview Township FedEx Ground facility

YORK — Rabbittransit has expanded its bus service to include stops at the FedEx Ground facility in Fairview Township in a move that will help employees of the company to get to work, according to a report in the Central Penn Business Journal.

Rabbittransit made the move after fielding a request from FedEx, the CPBJ reports. In late July, it began offering services to the northern section of Susquehanna Trail, connecting York City to the suburban industrial park where the FedEx facility is located.

The service to FedEx extends a line that rabbittransit added this year to connect a warehouse in Conewago Township operated by supply chain company ES3 LLC.

Rabbittransit has also created stops on an East Manchester Township route to accommodate Starbucks and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Distribution Center, the CPBJ reports.

The line to FedEx runs Monday through Friday, leaving from the downtown rabbittransit transfer center at 213 W. King Street.