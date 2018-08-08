× Rutter’s opens largest store in Duncannon

REED TWP., Dauphin County — Rutter’s in the Duncannon has opened its doors and is officially the company’s largest convenience store, the company announced Wednesday.

Located at 77 Benvenue Road on 22/322, north of Harrisburg, the company’s 71st store is 10,540 square feet and situated on 10.5 acres of land. It’s about 20 minutes north of Harrisburg on route 322.

The property features 14 auto fueling stations, six high-speed truck diesel bays, 47 vehicle parking spots and 42 truck parking spots, according to the company.

A total of 50 team members will be employed in the store, which is open 24 hours a day. There is a food and beverage menu, indoor and outdoor seating that can accommodate 40 people and free Wi-Fi, the company says. The store also features a Rutter’s 29-degree cold Beer Cave with a selection of domestic, premium, craft and imported beer brands, along with local and national wines, the company stated.

“The new store is located at the merge point for two major north south highways north of Harrisburg,” said Scott Hartman, President and CEO of Rutter’s, “We’ve designed this location as a comfortable, convenient rest stop for both truck drivers and local travelers alike.”

A Grand Opening event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food samples and promotional giveaways are among the things available for the attendees.