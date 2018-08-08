× Tractor trailer crashes, spills canola oil onto Route 283

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A westbound lane of Route 283 was closed for several hours this morning after a crash resulted in canola oil leaking onto the roadway.

According to the Lower Swatara Fire Department, crews responded to the area of the exit for the Airport Connector off of Route 283 westbound around 3:30 a.m. on August 8 for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, officials found a tractor trailer with severe damage to the passenger side of one of the trailers with fluids leaking onto the roadway.

The truck involved was hauling paint, paint thinner, and canola oil.

Crews were able to identify the leaking liquid as canola oil and began cleanup efforts.

The spill on Route 283 went for over a half mile, and due to the amount and length of the spill, a westbound lane of the roadway was closed for several hours beginning at N. Union Street.

The road has since reopened.