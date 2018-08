× Two men attempted to cash fraudulent checks, police allege

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two Philadelphia men were arrested July 25 after they entered Ephrata National Bank in Leola and allegedly tried to cash business checks made out to themselves.

According to police, the employee contacted the business on the check who confirmed that the checks were not issued yet and the suspects — Sean Haddock, 31, and Steven Bregenzer, 33 — were not known to the company.

Haddock and Bregenzer face forgery charges.