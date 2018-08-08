× Harrisburg International Airport back to normal after temporary evacuation due to unattended bag

Update, 2 p.m.: Harrisburg International Airport tweeted that it determined the unattended bag is not a threat, and the terminal has been re-opened.

8/8/18 1:54PM: Airport Police have determined the unattended bag in not a threat. HIA Terminal has been re-opened. — Harrisburg Airport (@FlyHIA) August 8, 2018

Original Story

HARRISBURG — An unattended bag forced a temporary evacuation of the baggage claim area at Harrisburg International Airport Wednesday afternoon, the airport announced via Twitter.

8/8/18 1:20PM: An unattended bag was found in the bag claim area and police are exercising an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of everyone at the airport. The baggage claim area has been temporarily evacuated, and the terminal is temporarily closed. More info to follow. — Harrisburg Airport (@FlyHIA) August 8, 2018

An airport spokesperson told FOX43 that it is standard procedure to close a 100-foot area around an unattended bag. In Wednesday’s case, that 100-foot area included a security checkpoint.

The area is being closed out of an abundance of caution while the bag is investigated, the airport says.