Harrisburg International Airport back to normal after temporary evacuation due to unattended bag

Posted 1:38 PM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 02:04PM, August 8, 2018

Photo Credit: Alicia Thomas

Update, 2 p.m.: Harrisburg International Airport tweeted that it determined the unattended bag is not a threat, and the terminal has been re-opened.

Original Story

HARRISBURG — An unattended bag forced a temporary evacuation of the baggage claim area at Harrisburg International Airport Wednesday afternoon, the airport announced via Twitter.

An airport spokesperson told FOX43 that it is standard procedure to close a 100-foot area around an unattended bag. In Wednesday’s case, that 100-foot area included a security checkpoint.

The area is being closed out of an abundance of caution while the bag is investigated, the airport says.