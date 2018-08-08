Harrisburg International Airport back to normal after temporary evacuation due to unattended bag
Update, 2 p.m.: Harrisburg International Airport tweeted that it determined the unattended bag is not a threat, and the terminal has been re-opened.
Original Story
HARRISBURG — An unattended bag forced a temporary evacuation of the baggage claim area at Harrisburg International Airport Wednesday afternoon, the airport announced via Twitter.
An airport spokesperson told FOX43 that it is standard procedure to close a 100-foot area around an unattended bag. In Wednesday’s case, that 100-foot area included a security checkpoint.
The area is being closed out of an abundance of caution while the bag is investigated, the airport says.
40.194237 -76.757667