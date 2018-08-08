Update: Missing 62-year-old man located in Maryland

UPDATE: The 62-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday has been located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, according to Millcreek Township Police.

Police say Paul Newiadomy is in an area hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Previously: A 62-year-old man who failed to show up to work Wednesday morning has been reported missing, according to Millcreek Township Police.

Police say Paul Newiadomy left for work around 5:20 a.m. He was seen in Womelsdorf, Berks County and then in Myerstown, Lebanon County but did not arrive at his scheduled work time of 6 a.m.

Newiadomy is driving a silver 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with license plate HKX-1112, police add.

Anyone with information on Newiadomy’s whereabouts should contact Millcreek Township Police at 717-272-2054.

Editor’s note: Millcreek Township Police issued a correction regarding the age of Paul Newiadomy. He is 62 years old, not 65.