Warm and stuffy with more shower and thunderstorm chances Wednesday afternoon

MORE T-STORM CHANCES, THEN DRIER: The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues for Wednesday. The day begins warm and stuffy for the region, with plenty of clouds. A couple isolated showers are even possible, with the best chance west of Harrisburg. Temperatures begin in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Some areas of haze and fog could slow some down too during the morning. Through the morning, sun cuts through any fog, and it’s partly sunny skies through about noon. During the afternoon, there’s the chance for some showers and thunderstorms as the next system moves through Central PA. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe storms, with gusty winds and heavy downpours the main threats. It’s warm and humid, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Conditions dry fast through the evening. The rest of the night is partly clear. Expect low temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Some areas of haze and fog are possible again. Thursday brings a break from the wet weather. There’s partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Friday is fairly similar, but a small chance for a stray thunderstorm or two cannot entirely be ruled out. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. It remains muggy through the end of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns more unsettled, with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms. A stalled pattern and a soon-to-be cut-off area of low pressure to the west helps bring the likelihood for showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Slow moving storms and locally heavy downpours are a possibility each day. It’s stuffy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s on both days.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern shows some signs of give early next week, but drying out is going to be a sluggish process. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are looking very likely for Monday at the moment. We’ll have to monitor the potential for some flooding concerns if this holds over the next several days. Otherwise, some showers and thunderstorms are still possible for Tuesday, but the coverage looks less widespread. Temperatures both days are in the upper 70s to lower 80s depending on cloud and rain coverage. The mugginess remains in place too.

Have a great Wednesday