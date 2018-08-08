When to keep your kids home from school: four questions to consider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- The new school year is just around the corner and if you're a parent, you know how important it is to keep your kids healthy.

When is it okay to keep your kids home from school? You're back to school check list might already include new clothes, backpacks, and pencils-- but it shouldn't stop there. Success in the classroom starts with being healthy. That is why preparing a healthy student check list is important.

Health Experts at Patient First say there are four questions you need to consider.

First: Do they have a fever? If your kid is running a fever they should stay home from school. You shouldn't have them return to school until their fever has gone down without being on medication, over a 24-hour period.

Second: Will they be able to participate in class? If your child seems lethargic and more tired than normal, keep them home. Rest is key to recovery.

Third: Are they contagious? If your kid might have pink eye, strep throat, or an illness that can spread to others-- experts say to keep them home. Keeping them home will help prevent their germs from spreading to classmates and potentially getting it passed right back to them.

Fourth: Are their symptoms disruptive? If your child has to run back and forth to the bathroom-- sending them to school would disable them from keeping up with that days lessons. So keep them home until their symptoms go away.

Next time you find yourself debating if you should send your kid to school or keep them home, ask yourself these four questions.