York man accused of head-butting, punching woman during domestic dispute

YORK — Police are searching for a York man accused of attacking his girlfriend after she received a text from an ex-boyfriend.

Juijuan Maurice Williams Sr., 34, of the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, allegedly head-butted and punched the victim, who sustained injuries that required neck surgery to treat, according to the criminal complaint.

He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats.

He was still at large as of Tuesday morning, according to court documents.

The incident occurred on July 5. The victim spoke to police from York Hospital, where she was in intensive care after undergoing surgery to treat the injuries she sustained in the alleged attack, the criminal complaint states.

The victim told police she was with Williams at a friend’s house on the 1100 block of East Market Street when she received a text from her ex-boyfriend. The victim said Williams asked who had texted her, and became upset when she told him it was an ex-boyfriend.

He then allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone and head butted her while yelling “The only way out is in a coffin,” the criminal complaint says.

Police say Williams head-butted the victim a second time, causing a gaping wound to the top of her head, and struck her twice in the jaw with uppercut punches.

The victim managed to run away and called a family member to take her to the hospital, where she underwent surgery to fuse two vertebra in her neck and put five staples in her head to close the wound she sustained from the head butt, according to the criminal complaint.

Police are still searching for Williams. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police at (717) 861-2234, (717) 849-2219, or (717) 849-2204.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous message by texting “yorktips” to 847411.