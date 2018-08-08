× York Suburban grad serving U.S. Navy aboard the advanced warship USS Carney

ROTA, Spain — A 2013 York Suburban High School graduate is serving our country in the Navy, living on the coast of Spain, and participating in a critical NATO ballistic missile defense (BMD) mission while assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney, according to the U.S. Navy’s Office of Community Outreach.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Henry is an electrician’s mate aboard one of the four advanced warships forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, a small village on the country’s southwest coast 65 miles south of the city of Seville.

A Navy electrician’s mate is responsible for maintaining electrical equipment onboard.

Henry credits success in the Navy with lessons learned growing up in York.

“Growing up back home, I learned a hard work ethic and perseverance, which I apply daily to my Navy career,” said Henry.

These four destroyers are forward-deployed in Rota to fulfill the United States’ phased commitment to NATO BMD while also carrying out a wide range of missions to support the security of Europe.

According to the NATO website, many countries have, or are trying to develop ballistic missiles. The ability to acquire these capabilities does not necessarily mean there is an immediate intent to attack NATO, but that the alliance has a responsibility to take any possible threat into account as part of its core task of collective defense.

U.S. Navy Aegis ballistic missile defense provides scalability, flexibility and mobility. These systems are equally beneficial to U.S. assets, allies and regional partners in all areas of the world. Positioning four ballistic missile defense ships in Spain provides an umbrella of protection to forward-deployed forces, friends and allies while contributing to a broader defense of the United States.

Guided-missile destroyers are 510 feet long warships that provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. The ships are armed with tomahawk cruise missiles, advanced gun systems, close-in gun systems and long-range missiles to counter the threat to friendly forces posed by manned aircraft, anti-ship, cruise and tactical ballistic missiles.

Destroyers are deployed globally and can operate independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or amphibious readiness groups. Their presence helps the Navy control the sea. Sea control is the necessity for everything the Navy does. The Navy cannot project power, secure the commons, deter aggression, or assure allies without the ability to control the seas when and where desired.

The ship is named after Adm. Robert Bostwick Carney, who served as Chief of Naval Operations during the Eisenhower administration.

“We have an outstanding team here and I am honored to lead one of the finest, most capable crews in the U.S. Navy,” said Cmdr. Tyson Young, commanding officer of USS Carney. “Their continued efforts keep us as an integral part of U.S. 6th Fleet’s presence in the region.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Henry, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Henry is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“My uncle is a retired Navy lieutenant commander,” said Henry. “It was definitely my decision to join. I had to fulfill my duty as an Amercian citizen to serve my country.”

While serving in the Navy may present many challenges, Henry has found many great rewards.

Henry is proud of earning two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Henry and other Carney sailors know they are a part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy has helped me learn quality leadership skills, which has made me more confident and will help me anywhere I go in life,” said Henry.