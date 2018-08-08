× York Township men accused of beating up younger brother, shoving his head through window

YORK TOWNSHIP — York Area Regional Police are searching for two men accused of beating their younger brother and smashing his head through a window, according to a criminal complaint.

Damien Allen Eckert, 27, and Devin Andrew Eckert, 25, both of the 2700 block of South Queen Street in York Township, are charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment in connection to an incident that occurred Saturday night.

According to police, the Eckerts attacked their younger brother, who reported the incident to police at about 9:10 p.m.

Officers who met the victim at a convenience store parking lot near where the alleged assault occurred noted he had a gash on the back of his right ear that was still bleeding. There was also blood coming from his left ear and from his mouth, police say.

The victim told police he could not remember what happened, only that his his brothers beat him up. A witness told police she had left their home to buy the victim some food, and was only absent for a few minutes when she got a phone call from the victim, during which she could hear Devon and Damien Eckert fighting in the background, police say.

When the witness returned home, she found Devin and Damien Eckert attacking the victim. She told police they shoved the victim’s head through a window at the home.

When the witness attempted to break up the fight, police say, Devin and Damien Eckert pushed her to the ground, causing a small scratch to her arm.

Police found a broken window and glass shards on the ground at the home and blood on the front porch.

Devin and Damien Eckert fled the scene before police arrived and are still at large, police say. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact York Area Regional Police at (717) 741-1259.