"You're not going to have my child"; Man allegedly attacks pregnant woman in Enola

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman while she was pregnant while stating, “you’re not going to have my child.”

Jacob Dallas, 21, is facing simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment charges for the incident.

On July 8 around 5:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of Henry Road for a report of a domestic incident.

An investigation revealed that Dallas slapped a pregnant woman in the face at the home before pinning her down and punching her in the stomach.

During the attack, Dallas allegedly said, “you’re not going to have my child” while knowing the victim was pregnant.

Dallas was arrested and is now facing charges.