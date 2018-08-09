× Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, PA says it will release list of clergy accused of sexual abuse

GREENSBURG — The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg on Thursday said it will release the names of Greensburg clergy involved in sexual abuse on the same day the state releases a grand jury report about sexual abuse in the clergy statewide, according to a WPXI-TV report.

“The facts must be made public if the church and survivors are ever to move past this horrific scourge,” a release from the diocese said.

The grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania is could be released anytime between now and Tuesday.

The report is said to contain the names of as many as 300 clergy members involved in the abuse and potential cover ups.