× Citation filed against man who allegedly left dog in van for approximately 30 minutes

LANCASTER COUNTY — West Hempfield Township Police filed a cruelty to animals citation against a Columbia man Monday after he allegedly left his dog in a vehicle last week.

On Friday, August 3, an officer was dispatched to Weis Markets on Route 462 for a complaint about an “unattended small white dog” left in a van in the parking lot, police say. The complainant reported that the dog was in the van at least 10 minutes prior to her calling the police.

The driver, 56-year-old Frank Ramos-Colon, was located in the store.

According to police, the dog was left in the van for approximately 30 minutes while the temperature outside was around 82 degrees. Police add that the temperature “caused distress to the animal,” before the dog was removed from the van.