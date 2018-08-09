× Crash involving propane truck closes section of road in Manor Township, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — An overturned propane truck closed a section of South Duke Street in Manor Township Thursday, according to LancasterOnline.

The crash occurred around noon on the 300 block of South Duke Street, just outside Millersville. The truck was carrying a 3,000-gallon tank when it overturned in a ditch.

The driver was uninjured.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene. No leaks from the tank were detected.

The road will remain closed while emergency personnel clean up the scene, according to LancasterOnline.