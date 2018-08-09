Drying out today before weekend thunderstorm chances

MOSTLY DRY TODAY: We start the day off just as muggy as yesterday with morning lows in the upper-60s and low-70s. The heat index value today, however, won’t be nearly as high. We see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Most locations stay dry, but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND: Our storm chances jump up Friday afternoon as our next cool front moves into the area. This one, like the previous weak rain maker, will stall out over the area for a brief time – allowing showers and storms to linger into Saturday morning. Afterwards, we continue our pattern of keeping enough moisture in the air for the development of pop-up thunderstorms well into next week. Highs stay below average, in the mid-to-upper 80s with a chance of storms through Tuesday. We keep the mugginess for the most part as well, with breaks of sunshine between our shower and storm chances throughout the Weather Smart Forecast.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long