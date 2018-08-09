× Lancaster man convicted of illegal possession of firearm

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man was convicted this week of illegal possession of a pistol, which he had while on parole for a robbery conviction.

Kenny Murph, 24, was found guilty of a felony count of a persons not to possess firearms.

Over a two-day trial, Murph had a .380-caliber Ruger pistol under his seat when he was pulled over by Lancaster city police on July 5, 2017.

Previously, Murph had been convicted of a robbery in 2014 and served a state prison sentence. However, he was still on parole at the time of the 2017 incident.

The robbery conviction makes it illegal for Murph to be in possession of a firearm.

His sentence will be ordered after a background check.