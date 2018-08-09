× Lancaster man found guilty of having a gun while on parole

LANCASTER — A 24-year-old Lancaster man was convicted this week of possessing an illegal handgun while on parole for a robbery conviction, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Kenny Murph was found guilty of a felony count of persons not to possess firearms. Evidence presented at trial said Murph had a .380 caliber Ruger pistol under his seat when he was pulled over by Lancaster City Police for a traffic stop on July 5, 2017.

The pistol had its serial number scratched out, according to testimony.

Murph was on parole for a 2014 conviction of robbery, which prohibits him from having a firearm.

The jury deliberated for about 40 minutes Tuesday before deciding the case about 11:40 a.m.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright, who presided over the trial, raised Murph’s bail to $150,000, which was not posted.

Judge Wright will order sentence after a background check.