× Lycoming County man charged with insurance fraud

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Lycoming County man was charged Wednesday with insurance fraud.

Vincent Rizzo, 37, allegedly failed to disclose prior criminal conduct when applying for an Automotive Policy with Erie Insurance — out of Mechanicsburg — in December 2017, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, who filed the charges.

It’s alleged that Rizzo led police on a pursuit at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour after he was involved in a crash in March 2018.

During the chase, Rizzo allegedly caused damage to at least five vehicles, two trees, two light poles, PennDOT signs, and personal and business property.

The DA’s Office states that given Rizzo’s prior history, Erie Insurance “would not have issued a vehicle insurance policy and because of the false information he provided, the company was exposed to damages in excess of $119,847.56.”