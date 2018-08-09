× Man arrested after leading police on vehicle pursuit through Franklin County, authorities say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he led State Police on a vehicle pursuit through Franklin County.

During the pursuit, Joe Manny Velazquez-Garcia — in a Honda Civic — allegedly caused damage to numerous residential yards and intentionally struck a marked police vehicle before crashing on Molly Pitcher Highway, where he was taken into custody. No one was injured.

Police say the pursuit went through Chambersburg and Greene Township.

Velazquez-Garcia, of Chambersburg, faces a drug charge as well as aggravated assault, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and reckless driving.

Witnesses and those residents whose lawn/property sustained damage as a result of the incident should contact State Police at 717-264-5161.