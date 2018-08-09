Operation Homefront collecting back-to-school supplies at Dollar Tree, last day to donate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY -- Today is the last day to donate school supplies at your local Dollar Tree. Operation Homefront is an organization that is helping to make it easier for some families by collecting donations for military families at thousands of Dollar Tree locations including ones in Harrisburg, Lancaster and York.

Inside each participating Dollar Tree location you will find a donation bin filled with a variety of supplies.

For you that pack of pencils will cost $1.00 to donate. But an entire list of required supplies can add up. According to Operation Homefront in 2017 families spent an average of $500 dollars per student on back-to-school supplies. Thats up from $488 dollars per student in 2016.

The Back-to-School Brigade program helps alleviate that financial cost. Since created 10 years ago the program has distributed more than 300,000 backpacks filled with the necessities.

All of the collected school supplies will be given to eligible military families for free. There are 6,000 Dollar Tree locations in total across the country participating in the school supply collection.

Today is the last day to donate.