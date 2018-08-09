PA’s Office of Attorney General announces new texting scam alert system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Attorney General’s office announced a new scam alert texting system on Thursday.

Attorney General, Josh Shapiro says this new `Consumer Text Alert` service is meant to offer tips, which he is hoping will help consumers avoid being victims of scams going on where they live, however not everyone believes the new system will work for seniors.

"Many older people are apt to using texting and and the internet but some are not and as a result they're very vulnerable to it," said Richard Bowman.

"I'm sorry I just don't think it will work with those people," he added.

83-year-old Richard Bowman, of York County, isn't feeling very confident that the Attorney General's office text alert system will work for everyone.

The free texting service, collects information, and sends subscribers tips twice a month on how to avoid becoming a victim of a scam, along with updates on which ones are going on in the area.

However, the problem is the system requires a cell phone and the ability to text.

"It will work for some people and it won't work for others, some people don't want to learn and some people do," said Isabella Varner.

"It'll help them to learn, I mean they may not know how to text, but at least they'll see it on their phone and read it," said Shirley Thorton.

"My commitment that I made early on was to protect seniors from scams in Pennsylvania and I think you're seeing the approach of making government more accessible, protecting our seniors, and then finally education is key," said Josh Shapiro, Attorney General.

"The more we can do on education within the office of Attorney General, the more we can make access to this information easy, the more scams we can shut down," added Shapiro.

Pennsylvanians who believe they have been victims of a scam should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

To sign up for text alerts visit: attorneygeneral.gov