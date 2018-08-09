× Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health says it’s eliminating sugary drinks from its vending machines

LANCASTER — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is moving to eliminate sugary drinks from its vending machines, according to an announcement this week.

The hospital said the move is part of an initiative across Penn Medicine, the parent company of Lancaster General.

The Philadelphia-based medical company made a public announcement of the initiative Wednesday.

Lancaster General is not eliminating all of the drinks immediately; instead, as its supplies of sugar-added drinks such as soda, fruit-flavored drinks, sports drinks, sweetened milk, tea, and coffee in its vending machines run out, they simply will not be replaced.

Diet drinks and 100 percent fruit juice will remain available, Lancaster General said.