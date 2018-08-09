× Penn State Police, FBI investigating credibility of threat posted on social media

CENTRE COUNTY — Penn State University Police, along with the FBI, are investigating to determine if a threat posted on social media Wednesday night is credible, according to the emergency management staff’s Facebook page.

According to the Centre Daily Times, a now-deleted account (@DanielTheDuck8) issued a tweet — which has also been deleted — about a mass shooting at Beaver Stadium.

It read, “I have decided that I’m going to commit the biggest mas shooting in history of the world, killing thousands of fans in beaver stadium during one of the games next year.” The tweet was followed by an inappropriate hashtag toward the university.

Penn State University Police noted on Facebook that the “the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors in paramount” and “there is no immediate danger to the Penn State community.”