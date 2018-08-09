× ‘Photogenic Paul’ arrested for allegedly sending nude pics to Schuylkill County borough’s Facebook page

MAHANOY CITY, Schuylkill County — A 33-year-old Bucks County man was arrested after allegedly sending nude pictures of himself to the Mahanoy City Borough over Facebook, Mahanoy City Police said.

Paul Hough was taken into custody on the 100 block of East Centre Street by Mahanoy City Borough Police. Hough, who is also known as “Photogenic Paul,” had an outstanding bench warrant from Bucks County, police say.

He now faces additional charges of harassment by communication, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

Hough is currently in Schuylkill County Prison awaiting extradition to Bucks County, according to police.