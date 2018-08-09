Police investigate hit-and-run in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred Wednesday in the rear parking area of the Ephrata National Bank.

Police say a man backed out of a parking space in a silver or light-colored van (pictured above) and into another parked vehicle, causing damage to its rear. The driver (also pictured) then left the parking lot area onto East Franklin Street.

The van should have damage to its rear bumper near the passenger side, police add.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, driver or may have information about the incident should contact Ephrata Police via Facebook, CrimeWatch or by calling 717-733-8611.