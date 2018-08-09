× Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Philadephia, reports say

PHILADEPHIA — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in South Philadelphia, according to numerous media reports.

The shooting reportedly happened at 20th and McKean streets shortly after 11 a.m.

A police car at the scene appears to have been hit by several rounds, according to reports.

UPDATE: Police-involved shooting leaves cruiser riddled with bullet holes in South Philadelphia https://t.co/66GyAeMmK9 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 9, 2018

One suspect was reportedly shot, but no police officers appear to be injured, reports say.

#BREAKING: This @PhillyPolice patrol car has several bullet holes in windshield. One suspect reported shot- no officers injured

Details breaking, pic.twitter.com/3SU8x39wqo — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 9, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as details emerge.