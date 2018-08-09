Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Philadephia, reports say
PHILADEPHIA — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in South Philadelphia, according to numerous media reports.
The shooting reportedly happened at 20th and McKean streets shortly after 11 a.m.
A police car at the scene appears to have been hit by several rounds, according to reports.
One suspect was reportedly shot, but no police officers appear to be injured, reports say.
39.926825 -75.178967