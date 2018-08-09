× Police seek info. on dog that was found buried in East Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are seeking information on a dog that was found buried near a storage unit park in East Hempfield Township on May 3.

Police were in the 500 block of Richardson Drive when they discovered a makeshift grave on a wooded lot near the park, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The dog, likely a shepherd mix, was wrapped in a distinct blanket with colored school buses and math equations. It was emaciated and appeared to have injuries. The DA’s Office adds that the dog had recently been buried.

Surveillance video showed a group of individuals, possibly involved in the dog’s burial, walking to the wooded lot on April 29, the DA’s Office notes.

It’s unclear how the dog died or if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Police Officer Sandman at 717-898-3103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.