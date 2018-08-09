Police seek info. on suspects accused of entering vehicles in Spring Grove

NORTH CODORUS TWP., York County — Police are seeking information on two suspects who allegedly entered two vehicles parked outside of a residence in Spring Grove.

The incident, which police say was captured on a home video system, occurred just after midnight on Monday in the 5000 block of York Road.

The suspects (pictured above) are accused of taking money from the unlocked vehicles. Both suspects appeared to be carrying an unknown object in their hands, police say. They wore bandannas over their faces and gloves on their hands, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333 ext. 100 or York County 911 non-emergency at 717-854-5571.