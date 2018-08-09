× PSPCA removes 33 dogs from Lancaster County kennel

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removed 33 dogs and puppies from a Lancaster County kennel after receiving a call of concern regarding extreme temperatures inside the structure and untreated medical conditions for at least one dog on the premises, the organization announced Thursday.

The PSPCA executed a search warrant on the property, located in Kirkwood, Colerain Township, on Wednesday.

Among the animals seized were two English Bulldogs, three adult Goldendoodles and 24 Goldendoodle puppies from multiple litters, one Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, one Poodle-type dog, and one additional Goldendoodle.

One dead puppy was also recovered on the property, the PSPCA says.

“After receiving a call from the Bureau of Dog Law, our Humane Law Enforcement team immediately sprang into action,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “With the extreme heat and current weather conditions, we knew there was no time to waste. All the animals were transported to our Erie Avenue headquarters where they will be taken care of and treated medically.”

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.