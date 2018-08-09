× Second Letterkenny Army Depot employee dies as a result of injuries sustained in explosion, fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A second Letterkenny Army Depot employee died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in the July 19 explosion and fire at a building on the property.

The employee’s name has not been released to the public.

“The Letterkenny Army Depot family deeply mourns the loss of another invaluable team member as a result of the industrial accident that took place on July 19,” the news release said.

Five employees were injured following the explosion and fire. Eric Byers, 29, of Saltillo, Huntingdon County, died a day after the incident.

Two others were treated for smoke inhalation and released July 19 while the third employee remains hospitalized, the release states.