Septic truck overturns into swimming pool in Conestoga Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — A septic truck overturned into a swimming pool Thursday afternoon in Conestoga Township.

Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company’s assistant chief tells FOX43 that an officer was directing traffic from Stehman Road onto Slackwater Road — because of an accident — when the truck overturned.

The truck couldn’t make the left-hand turn onto Slackwater Road, which resulted in the truck smashing through a fence and ending up in the pool, the assistant chief adds.

The driver of the truck exited through the passenger side before it filled up with water and sewage, which was dumped as a result of the crash. The driver was not injured.

Both the pool and truck are a total loss.