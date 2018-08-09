Tracking a few thunderstorms for Friday, and an increased threat for wet weather into the weekend.

THUNDERSTORMS RETURN FRIDAY

A humid evening in store but it is dry. Mostly clear skies continue overnight into the morning. Temperatures drop from the 80s to the 70s. By morning, they are in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds encroach on the area as a weak front approaches Friday. It will trigger a few afternoon showers, perhaps even a thunderstorm. I expect them to be hit or miss so not everyone will get wet. Highs are in the middle and upper 80s. A stubborn, slowly moving upper level system brings a string of unsettled days over the weekend and into next week.

SCATTERED STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

A cut-off upper level low sets up west of the area. A stalled boundary nearby ensures scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday. Highs hover around 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms threaten Sunday too. Coverage is not as widespread but you’ll need to keep the umbrella nearby. Highs are in the lower 80s.

WET START TO NEXT WEEK

With the upper level low slowly making a move into our area, bouts of heavy rain increases the concern for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread for Monday. While not as numerous Tuesday, there is still a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs both days are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. You can expect it to feel quite muggy too. Drier air returns for Wednesday and with added sunshine, temperatures warm quickly to the middle and upper 80s. The next front brings showers and thunderstorms during afternoon and evening Thursday.

