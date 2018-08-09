× Two Denver residents charged with false reports to law enforcement

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two Denver residents have been charged with false reports to law enforcement authorities.

While seeking treatment for a gunshot wound on July 4, Trejean Strickland, 20, reported to Ephrata Police that he was shot in the hand by a Hispanic male during an altercation near the Rail-to-Trail, police state. Kristina Claiborne, 36, corroborated Strickland’s story.

Police allege that Strickland and Claiborne knew that the shooting occurred at a residence in East Cocalico Township at the time they gave their reports. Police add that the fabricated story was allegedly out of fear of getting in trouble for an unintentional discharge of a gun.